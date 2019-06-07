Superstar Hrithik Roshan hails in the Industry as Asia's sexiest man for having Greek God looks, and is popular among Indian fans for his promising performances. Hrithik starrer Super 30, the actor's most anticipated upcoming film's trailer, has broken records on the Internet by garnering humongous views within hours of its release on YouTube.

Within hours of the release, the trailer recorded one of the fastest growing views on YouTube and currently is sweeping all appreciation. The trailer has already fetched over 30 million views on YouTube. The film, Super 30's much-awaited trailer starts on an impactful opening note on proving the fact that India is a superpower and then it shows Hrithik essaying the role of the Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar who is preparing children to crack the competitive exam, IIT JEE.

The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. The Superstar is definitely slaying in his simplicity.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik's de-glam look winning appreciation from all across.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films present Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.