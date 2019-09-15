The sources from the film unit of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is set for release on October 2, have leaked the details of its climax, which is going to be one of the highlights of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biographical epic action film with its story based on the life of India's first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie has been in the production stage for quite some time now and mega fans are eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Amitabh Bachchan. But a source from the unit claims that the movie largely focuses on Chiru. "The film definitely belongs to him," Deccan Chronicle quoted the source as saying

The source further claimed that the last half an hour of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is very emotional and interesting. One of the action scenes and the climax are going to the highlights of the movie, which is sure to take both Chiranjeevi and director Surender Reddy to all new high.

Chiranjeevi dies at the end of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The source added, "Freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy is killed by the British after a fierce battle, and the body is kept with his assistants and family on a hill for nearly one month. And director Surender Reddy shot this scene in an intense manner."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is currently in post-production stage. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling under his banner Konidela Productions, recently kick-started its promotion. As a part of its publicity, he is holding a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 18. He will release its trailer on this occasion.