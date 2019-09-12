Megastar Chiranjeevi's fans are very upset with his son, producer Ram Charan for not starting the promotion of his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on a grand scale.

Chiranjeevi has starred in 150 movies, none of them was a historical film. It was a dream to work in a period movie for the megastar. Ram Charan decided to fulfil his father's dream and announced to shell out over Rs 200 crore on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. He is leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success at the box office.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is scheduled for worldwide release on October 2. But with 20 days left for its release, the film unit is still busy with the pre-production works. Ram Charan has released its teaser and some posters. He also had press meet in Mumbai as a part of its publicity. But these things have failed to create the much-needed buzz for the movie, which has disturbed many fans of Chiranjeevi.

Some fans are hurling their anger against Ram Charan for low key promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. They are requesting to release its songs immediately and kick-start its publicity on a grand scale. Twitter is abuzz with their requests. Here is what they are saying about Ram Charan and his promotional strategies.

Steve Stifler @sambi_reddy_

Only son in india who has hatred on his fathers success..trying to reduce impact of #Syeraa as much as he can..insecurity ka baap @KonidelaPro

#SyeRaaOnOct2nd @NrOpines

As much as I have anger on RC for his foolish mentality of not doing proper promotions for #SyeRaa but I wouldn't attribute it to jealousy, I would say he is inexperienced and he should focus on his acting career he is not fit for production Anyways keeping aside our frustration, let us focus on #SyeRaa, let ramcharan do or not do promotions but we megafans will spread about this film specially in north Atleast on social media.. We can do it By delaying promotions and marketing of #SyeRaa not only are makers losing out on valuable time but also ensuring many interested fans are losing their exuberance as well.. Ram Charan is seriously clueless in production department, he should focus on his acting career first

syera....vinay Gadikan @Vinu56241029

It's not ordinary movie bhayya .....it's a dream project fr #Megastar gaaru ....so it's tym 2 kickass the industries with promotions r else it won't get hype in other languages ...plse start promotions fr #syeraa Plse start promotions fr #syeraa so that it will get hype.... v know content is terrific bt it has 2 reach more pple.....#syeraapromotions

Kovid Raj⚡ @KovidRaj5

Promotion cheyandi saami ante ila padi rojulaku Oka poster vadultaru, miko dandam ra babu #SyeRaa

$anthu @im_santhoshpr

Expecting some updates on #SyeRaa .. I think curiosity is reducing daily.. make some good promotions.. otherwise we cannot reach 1st day record. No news ☹️ ☹️ ☹️ @KonidelaPro Do some activities around Pan india..

Nirranjan Chikkala @IAmNirranjan

Some1 ask konidela pro 2 strt promotions in all languages as big as possible mve is abt 2 release in jst 20days. #SyeRaa #SyeRaNarasimhaReddy promotions are must for any product even it is awesome

#RamCharan @AlwayzSanthosh

I want to have #SyeRaa Fever. Please start promotions #RamCharan Anna There are only few days to go for release. Every should talk about #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy movie. Alaa promotions cheyu @KonidelaPro please #SyeRaaOnOct2nd

Vinaykumar @VinaYamaZes

Antha mandhi star casting undanga promotions lekkapovadam andi... Too much from #SyeRaa team... Atleast release a song and start giving interviews with @KicchaSudeep @IamJagguBhai @tamannaahspeaks @SrBachchan #Nayanthara

Bhargav anand @bhargavs_

Anni languages lo posters release cheyadame promotion anukuntunnara? #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd

Deepak Deepu @Truedeepu