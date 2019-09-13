Ram Charan confirmed that the pre-release event of Sye Raa will be held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on September 18. Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Siva Koratala, VV Vinayak will be the guests at the function.

Sye Raa is the next most-awaited Telugu movie after Saaho. The film is scheduled for worldwide release on October 2. The Chiranjeevi starrer is a biographical movie based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the freedom warrior from the Renadu region (present-day Kurnool). Hence, Ram Charan had decided to hold a grand pre-release event in Kurnool, as a mark of respect for the unsung hero.

But Ram Charan has changed of venue to Hyderabad after seeing weather conditions in Kurnool, which is regularly witnessing incessant rains for the past few days. The pre-release event of Sye Raa is going to one of biggest film promotional events of 2019 and the producer does not want to compromise on anything related to its arrangements. However, he feared that rains might hamper the event in Kurnool.

After changing the venue, Ram Charan made an official announcement about the pre-release event of Sye Raa on September 12. He also revealed that the much-awaited trailer of Sye Raa will be released on the same date and Telangana minister KTR, Pawan Kalyan, SS Rajamouli, Siva Koratala and VV Vinayak will be the chief guests on this occasion.

Konidela Pro Company tweeted, "The #SyeRaaPreReleaseEvent & Trailer Launch will be held at LB Stadium, Hyderabad on September 18th. Respected @KTRTRS, @PawanKalyan, @ssrajamouli, @sivakoratala, #VVVinayak will grace the event as our distinguished guests... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro."

But an hour later, Konidela Production Company stated that KTR would not attend about the pre-release event of Sye Raa due to his other commitments. The producer tweeted, "Sri @KTRTRS will not be able to grace the Pre Release and Trailer Launch Event of #SyeRaa due to his official commitments."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biographical epic action film, which is directed by Surender Reddy. The movie will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Chiranjeevi is playing the title role in the movie, which features an ensemble cast of Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Amitabh Bachchan in its supporting cast.