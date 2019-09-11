Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made decent earnings in its pre-release business, but the movie has failed to beat the record of the theatrical and others rights of Prabhas' Saaho.

Chiranjeevi has never played a role in a historical movie and it was his dream to do in his lifetime. Now, his son is fulfilling it with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which happens to be Chiru's 151st movie. Hence, there is a lot of hype and curiosity surrounding this project, which is scheduled for release on October 2.

With 21 days away from its release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is still in the post-production stage. The producer is yet to kick-start its publicity and release its promos like songs and trailer. He has already unleashed the teaser and some of its posters, which created a lot of demand for various rights of the film.

It is reported that the maker has already sealed the deals of all its rights like theatrical, satellite, digital and audio rights. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly fetched Rs 190.60 crore from the sale of its global distribution rights and Rs 110.50 crore from its non-theatrical rights. The movie has earned a total of Rs 301.10 crore for Ram Charan in its pre-release business.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has fetched the highest price for a Chiranjeevi film, beating the record of his last outing Khaidi No 150, which earned Rs 105 crore in its pre-release business. Considering its hype, the movie was expected to beat the record of Prabhas' Saaho, which earned over Rs 500 crore from its rights, but the film has failed to do with a big margin.

Here are the prices of the satellite, digital, audio and area-wise theatrical rights of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Saaho. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Rights Price Sye Raa Nizam 40.00 30.00 Ceded 23.60 20.00 Vizag 15.00 14.50 G East and West 19.00 19.40 (10.40+9.00) Krishna 9.60 8.40 Guntur + Nellore 16.80 16.30 (11.50+4.80) AP/TS Total 124.00 108.60 Karnataka 28.00 27.00 Tamil Nadu 20.00 12.00 Kerela 6.00 North India 70.00 25.00 Overseas 42.00 18.00 Global Total 290.00 190.60

