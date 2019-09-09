Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited movie Saaho has failed to make the expected amount of collection at the worldwide box office in 10 days and is set to incur huge losses to its distributors.

Saaho matched Baahubali films in all aspects and it was expected to become a bigger success than those movies. The Sujeeth-directed action thriller started on a fantastic note and made a decent collection in the next three days. But its business declined considerably on the weekdays. The film has made average collection in the second weekend.

Saaho has collected Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend and its 10-day total surpassed Rs 400 crore gross mark in the global market. The movie has shattered the records of all south Indian film to become the highest-grossing movie of 2019 as well as non-Baahubali highest-grossing film.

But in 10 days, Saaho has reportedly earned Rs 213.42 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 290 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie has returned 73.59 percent of their investments. In its second weekend, the film has reportedly fetched Rs 14.17 crore to them. Considering its current pace, it might earn them another Rs 15 crore in the coming days.

Saaho may earn a maximum total of Rs 230 crore for its distributors in its lifetime run and it will be 79.31 per cent recovery of the investments. The movie is likely to incur a huge loss of Rs 60 crore (20 per cent of the investment) to them. However, its Hindi version has fared well in north India. Its distributors have already gained some profits and the movie is expected to earn him more in the coming days.

Here are the area-wise price of the theatrical rights and earnings of Saaho. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in rupees and crore.