Megastar Ram Charan has planned to hold a promotional event for the Hindi version of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he is inviting Salman Khan as the chief guest.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biographical epic action film, which is based on the life of a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema. Made on a grand, Chiranjeevi's dream project is released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages on October 2. But the movie absolutely lacks hype, buzz and promotion especially for its Hindi version in north India and many fans are upset with the makers.

A filmgoer tweeted yesterday, "Just 22 days to go but the team of #SyeRaa not started promoting the film yet. What's the point of making an ambitious film when the makers are not able to promote it well?.. Hoping, Ramcharan and team will start promotions aggressively at least from tomorrow."

Another tweeted, "#RamCharan Making his dad dream come true by #SyeRaa #RamCharan knows when to do and what to do Believe in #RamCharan #SaahoTeam also done aggressive promotions all over India in last three week before the release Hope @KonidelaPro Starts promotions soon #SyeRaaonOct2nd."

But today, the buzz on the social media is that Ram Charan, who has bankrolled Sye Raa under his banner Konidela Production Company, has planned a big promotional event for its Hindi version and Salman Khan will be the chief guest for this function. He is expected to announce venue, date and other details of this event soon.

A fan named Rohit RS (@RohitJSPK) tweeted, "Big News :- #RamCharan planned a big promotional event for #Syeraa hindi version. @BeingSalmanKhan cheif guest for this event Further details will be out very soon Stay tuned.... #SyeRaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOct2nd."

Amit Trivedi is scoring music for the songs of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It is rumoured that considering its time constraints, the makers have signed in Julius Packiam for re-recording work. The buzz on Twitter is that the producer is releasing its title song on September 14 and holding its pre-release event on September 18.