Hindi movie War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is said to be giving a tough time for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, as exhibitors are not allotting enough number of screens in north India.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most-awaited releases in India. It is a biographical epic action film, based on the life of India's first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. The movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan in an important role is also dubbed and released in Hindi on October 2. But it is facing problems in getting enough number of shows and screens in north India.

This problem is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will clash with War, which is slated for the release on the same date of October 2. The distributors of War have already booked a large number of shows and screens. Secondly, the Chiranjeevi starrer lacks enough buzz in Hindi belt and this is said to be stopping the exhibitors from allotting shows to the multilingual movie.

AA films, which has acquired its rights for northern regions, is trying its best to get a decent number of cinema halls for Sye Raa, but in vain. Sumit Kadel, a film trade observer from Kolkata tweeted, "Despite AA films full efforts, Exhibitors are refusing to allot even 20-30% screens & shows to #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in north/Hindi belt. #WAR is going to release on 4500+ screens in India."

AA Films is distributing Sye Raa in collaboration with Excel Entertainment and it is known for their fight for screens in the past too. A fan with Twitter handle @YOURPAPA11 asked Sumit, "Bhai aap ek analysis do please.. Inko clash karna kyu hai.. Kya excel films unethical nahi hai ke hamesha end time pe aa jaati hai Pehle #kaabil #zero and ab #war Bhai please reply dena ispe.. aapke point valid hote hain.."

In reply to him, Sumit Kadel wrote, "They want to cash on national holiday date,cashing with big film also gives publicity. Makers of Sye Ra are not expecting any huge collection in hindi belt, they are eying 40-60 cr lifetime biz out here. If war turns out to be really bad then the latter might get added boost at BO."

