The failure of Prabhas' mega-budget movie Saaho is rumoured to have disturbed megastar Chiranjeevi, who is said to have sought SS Rajamouli's help in editing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Saaho, which is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, had a massive hype due to the historical success of Baahubali film series. But the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer received negative talk, which took a toll on its collection at the box office on the following day. It is set to incur huge losses to its distributors.

It is rumoured that the makers had screened Saaho to SS Rajamouli weeks before its theatrical release. The Baahubali director was said to have expressed his displeasure over its length and advised to trim the movie. But they did not edit the movie, which resulted in negative word of mouth. Now, everyone is blaming the immaturity of director Sujeeth in handling such a grand scale project.

Following the debacle of Saaho, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, who is bankrolling Sye Raa, are said to be afraid of the prospects of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The reason is that Surender Reddy, who is helming the movie, maybe a successful director, but he lacks the experience of handling a massive scale period drama. They fear this should not lead to a poor response to Chiru's dream project.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are said to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. They are happy with the output of the movie, but what is worrying them is its runtime. Hence, they invited SS Rajamouli to edit Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, they are waiting for the dates of the director, who is busy shooting for his film RRR.

SS Rajamouli has directed period movies like Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion and proved successful in handling these projects. Chiranjeevi, who is taking personal care in the making of his dream project, is said to have suggested his son Ram Charan to take the support of Rajamouli in deciding the runtime of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is now in post-production stage.

However, SS Rajamouli has teamed up with Ram Charan once again after Magadheera and the duo is currently working on the upcoming movie RRR, which also stars Junior NTR. The director is said to have agreed to take a break from its shoot to watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and give his impression about it.