Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has got a flying start at the box office, but the movie has its own share of drawbacks which has been criticised by the reviewers and the audience. And one main problem that most cine-goers have pointed out is the length of the multilingual flick.

Saaho has a run-time of 170 minutes. The movie has a lot of twists and turns for which Sujeeth, without any option, has apparently retained the said length, but the cine-goers are not happy for overstretching the drama.

In recent years, the run-time of 130-140 minutes is becoming a norm as the audience are increasingly becoming impatient to watch lengthy movies although there are exceptions.

Even filmmakers too have been finding it difficult to hold the viewers' attention for three hours and many movies, in spite of having good content, failed to win the audience's hearts over the run-time issue.

Prabhas' latest movie Saaho too is slammed by the viewers over the issue and it seems to send a lesson to the makers of Chiranjeevi's mega-budget movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as they have now reduced to trim the film.

The movie was originally planned with the run-time of 180 minutes, but they are now reducing it by 15-20 minutes. Fearing that the run-time might become a major drawback of the film, the team has collectively decided to trim the length of the film.

Chiru's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will release on 2 October to coincide with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanthi. It will see the light of the day in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Surender Reddy's film has Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads.