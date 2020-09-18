Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan are all excited about the global premiere of Nishabdham/Silence, which is set for its digital release in three languages like Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is a suspense thriller movie, which revolves around the story of a talented artist Sakshi, who is deaf and mute. She gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a haunted villa. With a team of police determined to get to the bottom of the case, the film promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Anushka Shetty is playing the role of Sakshi in Nishabdham and says that it was challenging for her. Talking about her role, the actress said, "Sakshi is a character very new to me compared to all that I have played so far. A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I'm glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work."

Talking about the Nishabdham team, Anushka Shetty thanked everyone for the support. She said, "Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Micheal Madsen, Olivia Dunkley and our director Hemanth Madhukar, Mr. Vivek Kuchibhotla, DOP Shaneil Deo and each and every one of our technicians and crew who are a part of Nishabdham - Thank you."

It was rumoured that Anushka Shetty was against the idea of the digital premiere of Nishabdham and she was urging for its theatrical release first. The actress spoke about its online streaming and said, "We as a team are looking forward to bringing Nishabdham to all of fans and audience. Thank u team Amazon for helping us reach out to everyone out there globally on Amazon Prime Video."

Talking about Nishabdham, R Madhavan said, "I enjoy watching and being a part of thriller films. Nishabdham is definitely one of the most intriguing movies that I have been associated with. Set in the US and shot extensively in Seattle and other parts of the US, the story is relatable to global audiences."

R Madhavan added, "The launch of Nishabdham on Prime Video, will allow fans from around the world to experience its bold storyline! I am looking forward to the global premiere of Nishadbham on Amazon Prime Video – this marks my return to Prime Video after Breathe. It is quite the thrill to have a simultaneous release for the film across 200 + countries and territories."