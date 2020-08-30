As always, this week also witnessed some major happenings in the technology sector. It was on this week that TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned from his post. Elon Musk unveiled the Neuralink brain implant, and he revealed that these advanced chips are working perfectly on pigs. It was on this week that Amazon launched its Halo fitness ban, while Apple removed Fortnite developer Epic from App Store.

The resignation of Kevin Mayer

After his brief stint on TikTok, Kevin Mayer decided to step down as the CEO of TikTok. After taking this decision, Mayer revealed that structural changes in the company have compelled him to leave from the key position. Interestingly, Mayer's resignation comes at a time when Donald Trump's administration is planning to ban the short-video app in the United States.

Elon Musk's Neuralink

In an attempt to create hybrid humans, Elon Musk and his company have been working in the Neuralink project for the past couple of years. Now, in a live event. Elon Musk has demonstrated how a computer chip can be transplanted into a human skull. During the live demo, Musk also showed a pig implanted with this advanced chip, and he made it clear that the animal is behaving perfectly fine. According to Musk, these chips are actually a 'Fitbit in your skills', and it will help to combat various conditions like dementia, stress, anxiety etc.

Introduction of Halo Fitness Band

E-commerce giant Amazon has released its Halo fitness band this week. This band will help users to track emotion, fitness, and other activities. This band priced at $99 will be able to analyze the mood and emotional status of the users by analyzing their tone of voice.

This advanced device also has an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, and an LED indicator.

Apple removes Epic from App Store

Amid the legal battle, Apple has deleted Epic's App Store account. From now, users will be no longer able to games developed by Epic on iPhones and iPads. It was on last month that Epic introduced a direct payment feature inside the games that bypassed Apple's 30 per cent cut. Soon Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, and as retaliation, Epic has filed a lawsuit.