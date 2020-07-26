Tesla founder Elon Musk says that he wasn't too worried that his Twitter account was hacked. He said that it might allow people to see his personal direct messages but those are mostly used for swapping memes. Musk said this in an interview with NYT that was published on July 25.

On July 15, Twitter accounts of more than 100 high profile personalities were hacked. These included former US President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Microsoft's founder Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian along with Elon Musk in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

Elon's DMs for swapping memes

When asked if he is worried that the hackers might have downloaded his private messages and personal information, Musk said that he is not worried because he uses his Twitter DM mostly for sharing memes.

"I'm not that concerned about my DMs being made public. I mean, we can probably cherry-pick some section of my DMs that sound bad out of context but overall my DMs mostly consist of swapping memes," he said in the interview.

An active user of Twitter with a massive following of over 37 million followers, Musk explained when he got to know about the hack

"Within a few minutes of the post coming up, I immediately got texts from a bunch of people I know, then I immediately called Jack so probably within less than five minutes my account was locked," he said.

Elon Musk has a "Secret" Instagram account

But, interestingly, he informed that he has a secret Instagram account that he uses "to see links of things that people send me."

In the interview, Musk touched upon many topics including his relationship with his father, his love life, and his views on coronavirus induced lockdown.

Elon 'Might have had COVID 19'

On the topic of coronavirus, he said that he might have had COVID 19 in January and that complete lockdown is not right.

"I think the reality of COVID is that it is dangerous if you're elderly and have pre-existing conditions," he said in the interview, adding: "It absolutely makes sense to have a lockdown if you're vulnerable, but I do not think it makes sense to have a lockdown if you're not vulnerable," Musk told NYT.