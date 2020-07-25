It looks like troubles in Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his musician girlfriend Grimes' paradise have started to make a dent in their relationship. Grimes has now publicly called out Musk for his recent tweet that says 'Pronouns suck'.

It all started when Musk took to Twitter on Friday (July 25) to mock Twitter users with a rose emoji handle that apparently represents the symbol of a political group called Democratic Socialists of America.

He tweeted a rose emoji followed by words which says 'Twitter sucks'. In another tweet thereafter, he tweeted, 'Pronouns suck'.

Musk's tweet didn't go down well with his girlfriend Grimes who replied to him asking to switch off his phone or give her a call.

""I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]," Grimes wrote in her now deleted tweet followed by a message that reads, "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

Though Grimes has deleted her reply, Musk's original tweet is still public.

Soon Grimes started trending on Twitter which invited several people to put forth their reactions on their differences.

In May, Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child who they named X AE A-XII.

Meanwhile, take a look at how people are reacting to Grimes's reply to Musk's controversial tweet.