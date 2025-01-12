Instagram sensation Imanvi Esmail, known for her viral dance videos, will be making her acting debut in the Telugu film titled Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi alongside Rebel Star Prabhas.

The film is currently in production, and with Imanvi's entry, the film has gotten more attention. The director of the film, Hanu Raghavapudi, reportedly cast Imanvi after being impressed by her expressive dance performances.

According to the recent report by Gulte, Imanvi is the new heroine in this Bollywood romance drama film Aashiqui 3. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is a sequel to the hit franchise Aashiqui.

Speculations are there that Imanvi is going to replace Tripti Dimri as the female lead. Apparently, Tripti had to exit the project due to her busy schedule and many other conflicts, which led to Imanvi grabbing this role in the film.

Imanvi has been receiving many film project opportunities, especially considering the fact that her film Fauji is still in production and hasn't yet been released. Imanvi rose to fame with her viral dance reels, which have garnered her not just love but a lot of followers as well.

But as per the agreement with Mythri Movie Makers for Fauji, the actress cannot do any other film till the release of Fauji.

On the other hand, Tripti Dimri, who once was considered an underrated actress and wasn't given her due for films like Qala and Bulbul, gained much attention and fame from the film Animal, after which her

Subsequent projects like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Walla Video have not performed well at the box office. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a hit, Tripti's role was limited and was only written to catch the audience's attention.

The film, Fauji, was officially launched on August 17, 2024, with a grand puja ceremony in Hyderabad where we first spotted Prabhas and Imanvi together. The film is said to be a period-action drama set in the 1940s. Hanu's last super hit film, Sita Ramam, was also set in the 90s and was a tragic romance drama.

Fauji is expected to be based on the Razakar movement, a paramilitary force that played a crucial role in resisting the Indian invasion of Hyderabad. Prabhas is expected to play a soldier in the British Army, whereas speculations are that we might get to see Prabhas in his vintage lover boy look.