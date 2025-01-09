The mighty Prabhas, who is known for his powerful roles, is now back to his vintage lover boy form. The actor is currently working with the Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi.

According to sources, the film is titled 'Fauji.' The film's shooting started recently. The lead actress, Imanvi's simple look, was appreciated by many. Imanvi is famous for its social media presence. She is known for dance reels on Instagram.

The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. He is the person behind the classics like Sita Ramam and Andala Rakshasi. The director is also known for introducing fresh talents to Telugu cinema. He introduced actresses like Lavanya Tripathi and Mrunal Thakur to Tollywood. This time, Hanu is very keen about Imanvi's debut.

According to sources, the bright golden saree worn by Imanvi at the pooja ceremony was personally selected by Hanu; he made sure that she looked stunning and elegant in the saree. Hence, he has spent hours shopping to find the beautiful saree.

The presence of Imanvi made everyone talk about her look. Hanu is also deeply involved in designing the character and her screen presence. His goal is to craft a role for her in the film that not only appreciates Prabhas's stardom but also gives her a new identity and a new start in the industry. So far the actress is seen only at the film's launch.

On the other hand, Prabhas is busy with his heavy lineup. He is presently working with many directors for his films, like 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'The Rajasaab' directed by Maruthi, and the 'Salaar' series directed by Prashant Neel.

The story of Fauji is said to be a patriotic drama with a rich backdrop and a romantic tale. Fans can't wait to see their darling Prabhas in his lover boy look yet again on screen.