Prabhas, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, is incredibly busy with a packed schedule. Known for taking on diverse roles, he currently has an impressive line-up of films, including The Rajasaab, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi followed by Spirit, Kalki 2 and Salaar 2. However, recent buzz suggests that another movie has joined this list, with Prabhas reportedly agreeing to work with director Prashanth Varma.

Prashanth Varma is widely recognized for creating the Hanuman film and introducing a unique cinematic universe based on mythological and supernatural themes. His cinematic universe already has an exciting slate of films, including Jai Hanuman, Mahakali, Adhira and Mokshagna debut films.

The director initially had plans to make a film titled Brahma Rakshasa with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a lead role with a dark negative shade. Due to various reasons, the project was shelved after several years of planning.

Recently, Prashanth Varma reportedly presented the same Brahma Rakshasa story to Prabhas, who expressed interest. It's well-known that Prabhas has long been interested in exploring characters with darker negative shades, making this collaboration an exciting prospect. If things go as planned, Brahma Rakshasa will not only give Prabhas a role unlike any he's taken on before but will also make him a part of Prashanth Varma's expanding cinematic universe.

Considering Prabhas and Prashanth Varma's current commitments, production on this new film might only begin after 2027. However, fans are already enthusiastic, predicting that Prabhas in a dark, complex role within Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe could be a huge hit.

This project has the potential to offer something fresh to the audience and add a new dimension to Prabhas' acting career, possibly becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in recent years if it materializes as anticipated. Fans of both Prabhas and Prashanth Varma are eagerly waiting for further updates on this intriguing collaboration.