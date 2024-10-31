Power couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are busy preparing for their pre-wedding festivities. Sobhita dropped pictures from her pre-wedding festivities and wrote in the caption, "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam And so it begins".

The couple got engaged in August 2024. Ever since their engagement, the couple has kept it low and has never been spotted. On Monday, October 28, 2024, actor Sobhita Dhulipala joined her fiancé, actor Naga Chaitanya, and his family to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Telugu cinema legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Nageswara Rao was the father of actor Nagarjuna. The family marked the occasion by presenting the ANR National Award, instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation, to actor Chiranjeevi.

For the event, Sobhita was seen in a light green sari, while Naga wore a black suit.

Several videos shared on social media show Naga holding Sobhita's hand as they walk towards the podium. The duo couldn't take their eyes off each other.

At the event, Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Amitabh Bachchan on stage. A video that has gone viral shows Naga Chaitanya touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet as a sign of respect as he arrived for the event.

Netizens weren't happy seeing Naga and Sobhita and they slammed Naga for leaving Samantha.

A user wrote, "Samantha was better."

Another mentioned, "Naga and Sobhita are good, but Samantha and Naga were a match made in heaven."

#NagaChaitanya showing respect to #AmitabhBachchan by touching his feet at the ANR National Award 2024 event is a beautiful gesture. It's always heartwarming to see such respect and admiration between legends of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/veufIkxQiN — The Cinema Wale (@Thecinemawale) October 28, 2024

As per reports, the couple may get married in the first week of December. However, an official announcement about the wedding date and venue has not been made yet.