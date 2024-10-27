Director Nag Ashwin known for his impressive work in the film industry began his career as an assistant to Sekhar Kammula. Much like his mentor, Nag Ashwin embraces a simple lifestyle. He often attends public events dressed casually wearing just a shirt or t-shirt reflecting his unpretentious personality. Additionally the car he drives has also caught attention for its simplicity becoming a viral topic on social media.

Recently Nag Ashwin took to social media to share more details about his vehicle a Mahindra Electric e2oplus. Not only does he drive this eco-friendly car but he also charges it using solar panels installed at his house. Posting a picture of the car on Instagram Ashwin wrote, "My vehicle for #mahanati #jathiratnalu and #kalki2898ad ... #e2oplus #mahindraelectric vehicle charged by solar panels on my house."

What fascinates many is the contrast between the simple car Ashwin drives and the grand vehicle named "Bujji" which he designed for his film Kalki 2898 AD. While the film's vehicle is elaborate and expensive, his personal choice remains modest. This has sparked a lot of admiration from netizens who appreciate his down-to-earth nature and practical lifestyle.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi dystopian film featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The story is set in the year 2898 AD, focusing on the last surviving city on Earth. The city is under the rule of a tyrannical leader named Supreme Yaskin who has declared himself a god. Just when hope seems lost a prophecy about the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu Kalki brings a glimmer of hope.

The film uniquely blends elements of mythology from Hindu scriptures with science fiction drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata. In addition, to the lead cast the movie features an impressive lineup including Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana and Anna Ben in significant roles.