The makers are currently preparing for the first schedule of the film, which is likely to start in the second half of this month. Iman Esmail has been roped in to play the heroine in the star-studded film. As per the latest update, veteran actors Jayaprada and Mithun Chakraborty will be playing Prabhas' on-screen parents.

The coming together of Mithun Chakraborty, who has emblazoned the screens in iconic Bollywood movies, along with the veteran actress Jayaprada who has spanned a great era in Indian films is significant. Considering their roles as screenplay aspects, both of Prabhas' parents are expected to be emotional and well-defined by the story of Fauji.

With such multi-talented senior actors coming on board, with the creative imagination of Hanu Raghavapudi together, Fauji is proving to be one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the next couple of years. For this reason, the audience is looking forward to fresh details on this spectacle.

Shooting update:

The makers of the film have planned the first schedule for this month and based on the availability of Prabhas, keeping his other films in mind, the film will be shot. Many pan India actors are part of this film and the director is making sure there is diversity in the actors who are part of the film.

Upcoming films of Prabhas:

Prabhas was last seen in Kalki 2898AD, which has done well at the box office globally regarding collections. While he is currently shooting for Raja Saab with director Maruthi and People Media Factory production, the actor will give dates for Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam and Kalki 2898 AD part 2. Besides these films, he will be shooting for Fauji and also gear up for Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Animal Fame. Expectations on all these are pretty high. More details awaited.