Months after the whole controversy around Adipurush, director Om Raut has called Prabhas 'flop proof'. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was touted as one of the most talked about films of the year. However, the film not only received a thumbs down from the critics but failed to impress the audience. From shoddy VFX, and debatable dialogues to overacting, the film was subjected to massive scrutiny.

Salman, Prabhas 'flop proof'

So much so that the makers not only the makers had to apologise for some of the dialogues but even had to alter a few of them. Now, months after the debacle, the mythological film's director has called Prabhas and Salman Khan 'flop proof'. He added that the ups and downs can't affect them, as the love the audience has for them is beyond comprehension.

Film's business

Om Raut further said that the film received a negative perception, which led to lower footfall. However, he added that the film did manage to make a good business but lower than what was expected. "Our first day was ₹70 crore, and that's just in India. Our total box office was over ₹400 crore. So, the numbers were very large... With Adipurush, there was a loss of perception, not a loss of revenue," Om Raut told Amol Parchure's YouTube channel.

Film was a commercial success

"If the perception was positive, if the perception was under control, we would've seen an exorbitant number, which we did not see. That was disappointing," he further added. Om Raut also delved deeper into the criticism the film received. He revealed that the film might have not been received well but at the end of the day, it is the commercial aspect of a film that matters. He said that the despite the criticism, he did receive messages from all across the globe of audience who liked the film and praised it.