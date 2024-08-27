It might have been a while since Arshad Warsi spoke about Kalki and how he felt Prabhas was made to look like a 'joker' in the film. But the voices around the topic are far from over. After Nani, Sudheer Babu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and a few more celebs; Saswata Chatterjee has broken his silence on the matter.

Saswata Chatterjee weighs in

The Kalki 2898 AD actor has said that Arshad is entitled to his opinion. He further added that to him, the Baahubali actor looked larger-than-life in the film. "I don't want to say anything about him (Arshad), that's his opinion, not mine. As a matter of fact, Prabhas looks like a larger-than-life man. His screen presence is extraordinary. He was the best choice for this role. He is absolutely amazing in the film," he told India Today.

Nag Ashwin reacts

Prior to this, the film's director, Nag Ashwin, had also shared his take on the controversy. Urging everyone not to spread hate amid the 'north vs south' divide, the ace director had said that he would send Kalki toys for Arshad's kids. "Let's not go backwards... no more north-south or bolly vs tolly.. Eyes on the bigger picture. United Indian Film Industry, Arshad saab should have chosen his words better but it's ok. Sending Buji toys for his kids (sic)," he wrote on social media.

He further wrote on social media, "Too much hate in the world already bro. We can try not to add to it I know Prabhas garu will also feel the same." Arshad Warsi, in his interview had said that he felt Prabhas was made to look like a 'joker' in the film. He had also said that he felt sad watching Prabhas like that.

Arshad's statement led to a massive social media war with fans and celebs taking sides. Kalki 2898 AD recently landed on Netflix with mixed social media reviews.