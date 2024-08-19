Arshad Warsi is not the man to mince his words. One of the most authentic and versatile actors of Bollywood, Arshad recently gave his unfiltered opinion on Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. While he called Amitabh Bachchan just 'unreal' in the film, when it came to Prabhas and the film; Warsi wasn't happy.

Arshad Warsi went on to call Prabhas a "joker" and added that he didn't like the film. "Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)... Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal," Arshad told Samdish Bhatia in Unfiltered.

Calls Prabhas a 'joker'

However, he didn't mind slamming the makers for what they made of Prabhas. "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)," he further said.

The films he liked

However, he went on to praise Rajkummar Rao for Srikanth and also complimented Sharvari Wagh for Munjya. He also had some nice words to say about Lakshya Lalwani who made his debut with Kill. In another segment of the interview, Arshad had revealed how Jaya Bachchan had once called him for a review of a film.

Interaction with Jaya Bachchan

However, when he didn't like the film and called it 'nonsense', she pulled him to a corner and asked him to keep his opinions to himself. In another segment, he also revealed how he had travelled in a vest and shorts in a flight and was later reprimanded by one of Jaya's staffs who passed on the message of 'dress appropriately' to him.