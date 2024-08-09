Arshad Warsi made several revelations in a latest interview. From pay parity, his children to the diplomacy in the industry; he spoke about it all. Arshad revealed that when he was quite new to the industry, he was asked to dress appropriately by Jaya Bachchan. He revealed that he had travelled in a flight wearing a vest and shorts and soon received a message from Mrs Bachchan.

His airport look

"I was new in the film industry and my knowledge was zero. I came from a different world. During my first film, Tere Mere Sapne, we had to go to Hyderabad to shoot and I sat in the flight wearing chaddi and baniyan. Pehle toh vaise he ghoomte the dance-vanse karte the (we used to roam around like that only earlier)," he told Samdish in an interview.

"When Jaya ji got to know about this, I received a message, 'Please tell Mr Warsi to dress appropriately while travelling'," he added. Arshad also revealed that one can only survive in the industry if they remain on good terms with everyone. He mentioned that in the industry, you have to say what people want to hear and can't be your unfiltered self, even if they ask for it.

When Jaya scolded Arshad

Recalling an incident, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor said that he was invited by Jaya Bachchan to watch a film and share his opinion. When the film ended, she asked him about the film and he called it 'nonsense'. Arshad recalled that the veteran actress then took him to a corner and asked him to keep his opinions to himself.

"Once Jaya ji called me for a film. They used to call people to get their opinion. She asked me, 'Kaisi lagi (how was it)?' I responded, 'Bakwaas (nonsense)'. She took me to the corner and said, 'Keep your opinion to yourself.' These are lessons learnt. Yaha pe sach toh bolna hi nahi hai (you can't say the truth here) doesn't matter how bad the film is," he said.