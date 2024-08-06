Jaya Bachchan has never been one to mince her words. And after objecting to the addition of 'Amitabh' in her name, the veteran actress has now called it a "drama". Jaya Bachchan further said that she is proud of her husband and his achievements. But didn't quite agree with the addition of husband's name in one's name.

Jaya fumes

During question hour in the Parliament, Chairman Dhankhar asked Jaya Bachchan to take her supplementary. He referred to Jaya as per the official records and called her "Shreemati, Jaya Amitabh Bachchan." The Sholay actress was quick to retort, "Sir, aapko Amitabh ka matlab pata hai na (Sir, do you know the meaning of Amitabh)?"

"Ma'am aap badal dijiye, main badalwa dunga (Ma'am, you change it, I will get it changed)...there is a procedure to change the name that you have submitted for your election certificate. I made use of the provision myself in 1989, and it is available for all the members. Please change it officially then," Dhankar said.

Jaya Bachchan a proud wife

However, Jaya Bachchan was quick to clear it out that she was not going to change it. "No sir, I am very proud, I am very of my name and my husband and his achievements. It signifies abha jo mit nahi sakti (the glow that can't be diminished), don't worry, this drama you have started new, this was not there earlier," she said.

Later, when Jaya Bachchan got up to ask her supplementary from Manohar Lal Khattar, she requested his wife's name be added in front of his name too. This led to the speaker sharing a light-hearted moment and saying that he refers to himself as "Sudeshpati" sometimes with Sudesh being his wife's name. On the other hand, Khattar said that he would not be able to fulfill Jaya's wishes as he doesn't have a wife.