Arshad Warsi has broken his silence months after being trolled for his comment on Prabhas. Months after the whole row over him referring to Prabhas as a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad Warsi has now shed light on what he had said and how it was interpreted wrongly. The actor was at IIFA when he was posed with the controversial question once again.

But, this time, the Jolly LLB 3 actor cleared the air in simple words. He added that everyone is entitled to their own view and what he was saying was about Prabhas' character not about him as a person. Warsi also said that there is no doubt that Prabhas is a brilliant actor who has proven his mettle.

Arshad clears the air

"Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience," he told ANI.

What had Arshad said

In an interview, Arshad Warsi had reflected on Kalki 2898 AD and praised Amitabh. In the same segment, he had also spoken about how Prabhas was made to look like a joker in the film. "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)," he told Samdish in Unfiltered interview.

What followed was a massive backlash from many big names in the southern film industry voicing their opinion against Arshad. However, the actor chose to maintain his silence and it was only at IIFA that he delved into it once again.