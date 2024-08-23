Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been garnering headlines ever since he dubbed Prabhas Joker for his acting and screen presence in sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas's joker remark has sparked a backlash from the Telegu film industry. A day after Arshad Warsi reviewed Prabhas's act at a podcast, his opinion didn't go down well with fans. Telugu actor Nani criticised Arshad for the remarks. However, Nani regrets and apologises to Arshad for lashing out at him.

Here's what happened:

Nani praised Arshad

As per a media report, Nani said: "I saw online when a language is translated into English, how it might sound. That always happens with social media... I had only heard what he had commented because the cut clips were all over social media, like how mine was everywhere yesterday. See, it's about a very dear person (Prabhas). When it's about a person you really love, you immediately react and say, 'Why are you giving so much importance to an unimportant matter?' But after seeing a lot of reactions on social media, I went back and watched the whole thing in its entirety. So, now I understand it. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion through media and social media. And even my reaction has been blown out of proportion."

Nani added, "Arshad Warsi ji is a very good actor, and we all loved him in Munna Bhai, not just north or south, but the whole of India. It's a household movie. When we sit with our friends in our homes, we can rip films and actors apart. But being actors, we need to be extra careful with our choice of words. So, in that way, he and I, both are victims... Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret... Also, who are we to correct? But somebody asked us about our opinion and we reacted to it."

Nani had said, "The person that you're referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter."

Arshad had said on Unfiltered by Samdish, when speaking about Kalki 2898 AD, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."