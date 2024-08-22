Pan India megastar Prabhas garners a huge fan following. The actor lights up the screen with his charismatic persona. However, the last few films of Prabhas haven't performed well at the global box office. After Adipurush's debacle, Kalki starring him, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan received mixed responses.

Months after Kalki 2898 AD's successful run at the box office. Deepika, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD has been dropped on Netflix India today, August 22.

Amid enthusiasm and film dropping on Netflix. Recently, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and revealed that he didn't like Prabhas's character and called him 'joker', in no time, his comment went viral and the actor faced ire from fans.

As the Hindi version has dropped on social media, netizens flocked to Netflix's comment section and tagged the official handle of Arshad Warsi and suggested he rewatch the film in Hindi, while some even said that he was correct, Prabhas cringed and his part can now be omitted.

A user wrote, "The best thing about rewatching it on Netflix is that you can just skip the cringe Prabhas scenes.."

Another mentioned, "The best thing about Netflix is you can skip Prabha's part, he was so good in Bahubali but in Kalki his performance was poor, waiting for his comeback."

The third one mentioned, "Total waste of money and Deepika Padukone and Prabhas sheet waste of talent and resource."

#ArshadWarsi didn’t say anything wrong here. He didn’t like the character Prabhas was playing and one should be critical about that. Prabhas was literally a joker in #Kalki tbvh, he was having all cringy scenes in the film. #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/4ZwdX3Ezls — Real Box office™ (@Real_Box_0ffice) August 21, 2024

The next one averred, "Joker @arshad_warsi you should watch this...oh sorry sorry you only watch madmax right?... don't expect Madmax first of all you try to get a side actor role in any Telugu film at least.."

About Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD marks the first instalment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set against the backdrop of 2898 AD, the film unfolds in the now-barren Kashi, deemed the first city in the world. Amid a dystopian era ruled by Supreme Yaskin, SUM80 rises like a dawn of hope as the bearer of Lord Kalki, the tenth and final avatar of Lord Vishnu, putting Yaskin's reign in jeopardy. But the big question still looms: will SUM80 be able to protect her life with the help of Bhairava, Ashwatthama, and a motley bunch of rebels from Shambhala? or will she fall prey to Yaskin's mysterious Project K?

Directed by Nag Ashwin, and produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2989 AD features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among many others, in pivotal roles. This action-adventure film is streaming now on Prime Video in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with subtitles in English.