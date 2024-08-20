Pan India megastar Prabhas garners a huge fan following. The actor is known for his wit, grace, and charm. Prabhas lights up the screen with his charismatic persona. However, the last few films of Prabhas haven't performed well at the global box office. After Adipurush's debacle, Kalki starring him, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan received mixed responses.

With fans and critics praising and showering rave reviews, months after Kalki 2898 AD's successful run at the box office. Deepika, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD is all set to premiere on Netflix India this Thursday, August 22.

Amid enthusiasm and film dropping on Netflix. Recently, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi spoke about Kalki 2898 AD and revealed that he did not like the movie.

Arshad heaped praise on Amitabh Bachchan's terrific performance in the film, he said Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the film.

Arshad's two cents over Prabhas' performance sparks debate on social media.

After fans of Prabhas slammed him, director Ajay Bhupathi was miffed with Arshad Warsi's remarks about Prabhas.

Director Ajay Bhupathi took to his X handle and wrote, "#Prabhas is the man who has given everything & will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation. We can see the jealousy in that film, on him in your eyes just because you've faded out & no one gives an eye to you. There's a limit & a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him."

Fans of Prabhas lauded Ajay Bhupathi for her take.

What did Arshad say?

In a podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad said, "Prabhas, I am really sad. Why was he? He was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)."

Kalki 2898 AD became the 4th highest-grossing film of all time in India and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Apart from Prabhas, Deepika, and Big B, the film also stars Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee.