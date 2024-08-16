70th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Friday. The award ceremony will be honoured at a ceremony in October 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu.
Meet the jury
This year's jury includes Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
Kantara star Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Best Actor.
The Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment went to Kantara.
Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction Awards were won by KGF Chapter 2.
KGF star Yash took to Twitter to congratulate the team: "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards. A special shoutout to our very own @shetty_rishab, @VKiragandur, Prashanth Neel and the entire @hombalefilms team for the well-deserved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2. Here's to many more heights. This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!"
The Malayalam-language drama Aattam won the Best Feature Film award.
Best Actress Honour was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh.
Best Feature Film – Aattam
Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara
Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express
Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara
Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2
Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film – Daman
Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar
Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal
Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan
Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi
Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan.
Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam
70th National Film Awards
Best actor in Leading role - Rishabh Shetty for Kantara
Best Lyrics – Fouja
Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup – Aparajito
70th National Film awards declared
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Nithya Menen for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for 'Kutch Express'.
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rishabh Shetty for ‘Kantara' #NationalFlimAwards#Nityamenon #RishabhShetty#ManasiParekh pic.twitter.com/efkshLutXC
Best Costumes – Kutch Express
Best Production Design – Aparajito
Best Editing – Aattam
Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Screenplay – Aattam
Best Dialogues – Gulmohar
Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri
Best Female Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh
Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram
Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express
Congratulations to all all winners of 70th National film Award.
Film writing
Best Critic – Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography