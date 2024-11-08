Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming film with Prabahs is being made on a massive scale with a budget of Rs 400 crores.

Prabhas is back with a bang and is giving back-to-back hits with films like Saalar and Kalki doing huge box office numbers and is teaming up with directors like Maruti in Raja Saab and Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi.

According to reports, the upcoming film is expected to be one of the highest budget films in Prabhas's career, featuring significant production value. The film is rumoured to be titled Fauzi, and the first schedule of the film has been completed in Karaikudi recently and the shooting is currently happening in Hyderabad.

The upcoming movie is set in the pre-independence era of India, and Prabhas will portray a soldier in the British Indian Army. The film has generated significant buzz since its pooja ceremony took place some time ago. Additionally, the makers have announced that social media influencer and dance choreographer Imanvi will play the female lead.

Prabhas is collaborating with big directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashanth Neel yet again after Saalar 2 and is all set to join hands with Animal Fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Spirit. We would see Prbhas in a full action-packed cop avatar playing an angry young man. Prabha's upcoming films are sequels to Saalar and Kalki, as well as projects like The Raaja Saab scheduled to release in April 2025.