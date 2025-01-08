Ever since the success of Animal, there is no looking back for Triptii Dimri. From bagging big franchises to replacing big names as the lead; the actress is all over the place. Out of all, the collaboration that made the most amount of buzz was Tripti Dimri being paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

What the makers feel

However, her fans and followers might have celebrated the union too soon as the latest we hear is that the Bulbul actress has left the project. While there were reports of Tripti having left the project, a Zoom report has now said that it was the other way round. The Qala actress couldn't fit into the world of Aashiqui due to her bold image in Animal and the makers are now looking to cast a fresh face.

The makers felt that Aashiqui, which has romance in its core, demanded a face that wasn't too exposed or bold. Triptii didn't fit into the parameters and her last few films haven't turned out to be profitable thus the decision was taken to replace the actress. However, we at IBT, couldn't verify the claims.

Tripti doesn't fit the mould

"The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters," Zoom quoted a source saying.

"After Animal, there has been no buzz around her. More so, her solo standing at the box office hasn't proven profitable with her recent films," the report further added. On the work front, Triptii joined hands with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and also shared screenspace with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Vo Wala Video.