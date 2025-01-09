Prabhas is one such actor who is known for his massive stardom and down to earth nature, the star was last seen in the Nag Ashwin directorial film Kalki 2898 AD also starring Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film was recently released in Japan, and Prabhas couldn't attend the screening due to his injury, but the Rebel Star might be visiting Japan soon.

Prabhas is all set to amaze us this summer with the Maruti directorial film The Raaja Saab; the music is composed by SS Thaman. The film will be released this summer on the 10th of April.

In a recent interview with Prema on the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist, Thaman revealed that the makers of The Raaja Saab have asked him to craft Japanese versions of the songs in the film.

He also revealed that the makers might even organize an audio launch event in Japan.

Thaman also revealed that the film consists of a theme song, a duet, an introductory song, an item number, and even a track featuring the actor dancing along with the three heroines in the second half of the film.

Thaman assured fans that the movie would be nothing less than a fairytale.

Prabhas is beloved by Japanese audiences, especially after the success of Bahubali. The makers are likely considering such an event for this horror-comedy flick.

Thaman also revealed that the actor would be seen in "mass" songs, and the fans wouldn't keep calm as they had thoroughly missed seeing their Mirchi actor on screen in a mass song.

The movie The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, is a romantic horror-comedy flick featuring the actor in dual roles. The film also features actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as the love interests.