As we come to the end of the year, let us discuss the best box office performances and rank them. Here is a list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies in Telugu states; let's look.

The Prabhas starrer and sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Tollywood movie in the APTS belt with a gross collection of Rs 283 crore (excluding 3D charges).

Pushpa 2, despite the controversies and underperforming in the Andhra states, has emerged as the highest-grossing Tollywood movie in Andhra states, and it remains ahead of Kalki 2898 AD in the Telugu states, except for Kerala.

Pushpa 2 is likely to end its theatrical run in the Rs 350 crore range, securing the top spot among the best box office performers of this year.

Jr. NTR's Devara got the 3rd spot by collecting around Rs 216 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Hanu-Man and Guntur Kaaram took the 4th and 5th spots with Rs 155 crore and Rs 129.50 crore, respectively.

Tillu Square is at the 6th spot by grossing over Rs 93 crore, followed by Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Lucky Baskhar, KA, and Naa Saami Ranga.

Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies of 2024 in Telugu states are as follows:

Pushpa 2: Rs 308 crore (till 24th December) Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 283 crore excluding 3D charges (Rs 303 crore including 3D charges) Devara: Rs 216 crore Hanu-Man: Rs 155 crore Guntur Kaaram: Rs 129.50 crore Tillu Square: Rs 93 crore SaripodhaSanivaaram: Rs 52.50 crore Lucky Baskhar: Rs 38 crore KA: Rs 29 crore Naa Saami Ranga: Rs 27.25 crore

Telugu Film Industry gave us some memorable and fan-feast films in 2024.