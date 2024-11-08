Movie watchers will have a tough time deciding what to watch this weekend with two of the most anticipated films dropping on OTT platforms. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders has landed on Netflix and Devara part 1 has also released on an OTT giant. The film that marked Janhvi Kapoor's south debut is now available for watching on an OTT platform.

The film ha Jr NTR playing dual roles as Devara and Vara. Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of his love interest and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist Bhaira. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film did a good business at the box office but failed to do any wonders. Jr NTR had blamed the audience for the box office numbers. Talking to India Today, the RRR actor had said that the audience has become quite negative these days.

On Devara BO numbers

"We, as an audience, have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore," he said. "I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore? Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing, and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this," he further added.

Janhvi's acting brilliance

However, when it came to Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR had some of the best things to say. He recalled how there was unpredictability and fear of dance and acting before she gave her first shot. However, once the cameras started rolling, Janhvi just killed it. "The first shot, she came and she gave. She just killed it. With so much pressure, it was a delight seeing her open up on camera," he told a website in an interview.

When and where to watch

Devara part 1 is now available for streaming on OTT giant Netflix. But, there is a catch. The film has now released just in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada only. The film is expected to be launched for the Hindi audience later or on some other platform.