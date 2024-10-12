Jr NTR's Devara part 1 might have done well at the box office but didn't manage to break any records. While the pairing of Janhvi Kapoor with Jr NTR was expected to smash the box office, it didn't do as well as one had expected. Now, Jr NTR has blamed the audience for the low box office numbers of the film.

Jr NTR's complain

Talking to India Today, the RRR actor said that the audience has become quite negative these days. He added how the audience isn't able to enjoy a norma movie in an innocent manner anymore. "We, as an audience, have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore," he said.

Jr NTR reasoned how the audience doesn't watch the film to enjoy it but to analyse it now. He also said that there is no stopping the overthinking in the films by the audience these days. "I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore? Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing, and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this," he further added.

Praises Janhvi

Jr NTR, on the other hand, had the best things to say about his co-star in the film - Janhvi kapoor. "There was so much of unpredictability in her. She didn't understand... there was this fear of dancing, there was this fear of acting, the fear of adjusting, the fear of lines. The first shot, she came and she gave. She just killed it. With so much pressure, it was a delight seeing her open up on camera," Jr NTR said in an interview with a website.