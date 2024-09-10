Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Devara. After wowing her fan and followers with her beautiful avatars in the song and trailer of the film; Janhvi is churning out major fashion goals with each of her recent outings. However, the young actress' recent promotional gig turned a bit sour.

Janhvi gets angry

Janhvi was seen heading towards her vanity van when she was surrounded by paparazzi. We could hear in the background a tussle between the security and the paps. At one point, Janhvi looked angry and shouted, "Aap chod dijiye, kuch nahi kar rahe hai. Dhakka na maariye unko (Leave them. They are not doing anything. Don't push them)"

Directed by Koratala Siva, Janhvi is making her south debut with Jr NTR in Devara. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi also spoke about how she manifested working with Jr NTR and it finally came true. "I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much I think for one year I was like please mujhe mauka mile mujhe mauka mile and finally it's happening!" she said at an event.

Janhvi has done some off-beat and serious movies right in her first few years into the industry. From Dhadak, Good Luck Jerry, Roohi to Bawaal; the Kapoor girl has taken on some unconventional parts so far. However, in Devara, we get to see her doing a typical masala film after a long time.

Janhvi on shooting for Devara

"It's a lot of fun. I am having a blast. I think I have gotten to a point where, after doing all these films wherein I am dying in a freezer, dislocating my shoulder, or acting with a rat, I realise I am allowing myself to do what comes naturally to me which is like nautanki, dialoguebaazi, dancing, and just having fun," she told Film Companion.

"And doing the kind of roles I have grown up enjoying and loving. I am finally getting to do all in this film. I think I am going easier on myself and allowing myself to enjoy it. I think this is the perfect film to be able to do that," she further added.