Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are busy shooting for their upcoming next, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which will be hitting the theatres on April 18, 2025.

Recently, the actors were snapped at Mumbai airport after wrapping up the Udaipur schedule of the film. A video that has now gone viral shows Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan exiting the airport.

The viral clip shows, Varun getting mobbed by fans, while Janhvi Kapoor walks away.

'She is jealous': Janhvi Kapoor walks away as Varun Dhawan gets mobbed by fans at airport [Reactions]

Janhvi's body language indicated that she didn't like that none of the fans came to her but straight away went to Varun Dhawan to click selfies.

She told the paps in Hindi, "Main nikalti hu sumdi mein" ( I am leaving ) in the viral clip.

The viral video wasn't in favour of Janhvi and social media users agreed to offline fans and were of the view that Varun has genuine fans for his humble nature.

A user wrote, "She is jealous."

Another mentioned, " You have followers because of late Sridevi. Varun has fans."

Karan Johar produced the movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is currently being filmed across the country.

Karan took to his Instagram and dropped a video giving a peek into the muhurat puja to kickstart shooting for the movie. He penned in the captions, "JUST PURE LOVE!!!! Sunny Sanskari & Tulsi Kumari's shooting with their family begins. Send them love, blessings, and warm wishes for a journey filled with sunshine! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!"

Varun and Janhvi Kapoor have earlier worked in Bhediya .