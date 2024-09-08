Congratulations and celebrations as Bollywood's most loved couple have welcomed a baby girl in Mumbai. They became parents after six years of marriage.

Newly-minted parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially taken to their social media and announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

'Laxmi Aaye Hai': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce the arrival of their little princess; Alia Bhatt beams with joy

The thrilled couple took to social media and shared immense gratitude and excitement for this new chapter in their lives. They shared a cute post and mentioned the birth date of their princess. Their post read, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

Fans and B-town celebs flocked to Deepika and Ranveer's comment section and extended warm wishes and blessed the baby girl.

Alia Bhatt dropped a slew of emojis and congratulated the couple.

Shaheen Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Athiya Shetty, and Malaika Arora among others commented on the post.

Deepika and Ranveer had announced their pregnancy in February this year. They shared a post on Instagram that read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes, and balloons.

When Ranveer Singh manifested that he wanted a baby girl just like Deepika

Speaking on his TV show, The Big Picture, the actor had said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hain meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaye (As you guys know, I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that, my life will be set)."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 14 and 15, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.