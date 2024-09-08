Congratulations are in order for actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the couple welcomed a baby girl on September 8, as per several reports, and paparazzi pages. It has been confirmed that Deepika gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday.

It's a girl!

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani confirmed the news on his Instagram handle with a special post that the duo has been blessed with a baby girl.

However, the couple haven't officially announced on social media.

On Saturday, Deepika was admitted to Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Hospital on September 7 at around 5 pm. The actor was taken to Mumbai's Reliance Foundation Hospital with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Ranveer Singh was also there by her side.

On Friday, the couple sought blessings at Siddhivinayak temple. Deepika looked elegant and beautiful in a green saree. Ranveer Singh opted for a traditional beige kurta-pyjama.

Earlier this year, in February, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy on social media and mentioned that they are expecting their newborn in September 2024.

Deepika shuts trolls who called her pregnancy fake, with maternity shoot

For months, Deepika has been trolled for her pregnancy and baby bump. Some called her baby bump fake and others claimed that its shape kept changing. Some even said that she hasn't gained weight. The harsh comments and negativity fuelled many rumours. However, Deepika shut down fake pregnancy rumours with a beautiful carousel of photos, where she posed with her actor Ranveer Singh, who lovingly cradled her baby bump.

Congratulations to the couple!