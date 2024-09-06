Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to embrace motherhood in a few days. The actor is due this month. Ranveer and Deepika are on cloud nine as they are all set to embark on a new journey.

On Friday, Ranveer and Deepika visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Deepika looked surreal in emerald green Kanchipuram saree, as she flaunted her full-grown baby bump. Ranveer was seen taking care of her as he held her hand tightly while entering the temple premises.

Ranveer opted for beige kurta and pyjama and sported a man bun.

Deepika and Ranveer's parents also sought blessing from Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. They posed for the paparazzi.

The couple greeted the media and security while walking inside the temple.

A video that has gone viral shows Ranveer asking Deepika if she is okay. And Deepika warmly replies that she is fine.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Deepika's flaunting her baby bump in saree, whole Ranveer took utmost care of her.

A section of her fans wished her a few days of pregnancy filled with joy and health. A section of netizens trolled her again that she hadn't gained weight on any part of her body.

A user wrote, "She is looking so happy."

Another mentioned, "She hasn't gained weight at any other part of her body."

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone shared a slew of pictures from her maternity photoshoot. The actor looked stunning in bold photoshoot.

As power reports, Deepika will be taking an extended maternity break. She might be back after March 2025. After her maternity leave, she will be shooting for Kalki's sequel where she will reunite with stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Deepika also has Singham Again lined up.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in 'Singham Again', and Don 3.