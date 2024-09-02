Ever since Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy the actor has been under constant scrutiny over her baby bump. The actor and soon-to-be mommy was criticised for faking her pregnancy every time she stepped out for dinner, attended an event or merely headed out of the city with Ranveer. Some called her baby bump fake, while others said she was conceiving via surrogacy and whatnot.

However, Deepika and Ranveer never addressed the chatter and special media negativity around them. It all started when Deepika at the Kalki event wore high heels, and she didn't gain much weight around her face. However, a section of netizens even female netizens slammed her flaunting baby bump.

Braving it all Deepika Padukone is all set to welcome her first child with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika shuts down trolls with a beautiful carousel of photos

As the couple are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time in September 2024. Today, Ranveer and Deepika shared a series of candid pictures flaunting her baby bump as she posed for the maternity shoot with her husband.

Needless to say, Deepika Padukone's maternity fashion is on point.

The actor looked stunning in all outfits. Deepika's bold monochrome photoshoot is simply unmissable.

From flowy outfits to flashing her dimples in a blazer and jeans, the actor is beaming with joy and happiness.

In one of the pictures, Deepika is wearing a bralette lace top and jeans and Ranveer is seen cradling his wife's baby bump.

Another photo captures her in a gorgeous black transparent dress, gracefully showcasing her growing bump.

Take a look:

Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their first child on September 28

According to News18, Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. This information dismisses earlier rumours suggesting she would give birth in London.

The report further says that the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.

Netizens noted that Deepika's due date coincides with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, who is an ex-girlfriend.

Apart from their due date, there also has been much speculation about the gender of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's baby. Rumours have been circulating for a while that the couple is having a baby boy.

It all started when a gifting brand shared a photo of some adorable presents, ordered by Deepika. The image showed boxes that were wrapped in light blue wrapping paper and many ceramic charms, all in blue and white. Fans jumped to the conclusion that the colour choice confirms the couple is having a boy.

Work Front

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi dystopian action drama film. The filming of its sequel will reportedly start in January-February 2025.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen next in Singham Again. Deepika's character Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024 and will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.