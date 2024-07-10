Orhan Awatramani fondly known as Orry never fails to grab headlines with his witty one-liner, soritical choice. He is also known for his signature-style pose, known as Orry touch. Wherein he touches celebs on his chest. Although his signature-style pose is a hit among the masses, he never poses with his hands on Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The social media star is not just popular among Gen Zs but also loved by millennials.

As Ambanis pre-wedding is going on in full swing, the sangeet night saw who's who from Bollywood attend the sangeet ceremony which was held on Friday in Mumbai. Justin Bieber performed at the pre-wedding. Badshah was present at the wedding.

Who's who from the B-town celebs attended the wedding namely Ranveer Singh, Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

Although Deepika didn't pose on the red carpet Ranveer too didn't.

'Why did she allow him to touch her belly?: Orry strikes his signature style pose on pregnant Deepika Padukone's baby bump; Ranveer Singh looks on[Reactions]

Orry has inside pictures from the sangeet ceremony. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself striking his signature pose on Deepika Padukone's baby bump.

Orry was standing between Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika wore a stunning purple saree and her baby bump was prominently visible. Orry put his hand on the bump and pouted for the camera while Deepika smiled. Ranveer has put a hand on Orry's shoulder.

Netizens were unhappy with Orry as he put his hand on Deepika's belly.

Fans of the actor loved the photo but were of the view as to why did Deepika allowed Orry to touch her belly.

A user wrote, "How did Deepu allow you to put your hand on her bump? Thanks for the pic though!!it was worth the wait!!."

Another mentioned, "Now it's totally clear that Deepika is really pregnant...I don't know why haters say so many negative things.. please stop guys.... I'm so happy for her...I have been waiting for a long time to see @deepikapadukone in her pregnancy .... lots of love you Deepu."

The third one mentioned, "Baby has been Orryfied now..."

Deepika in Kalki

Deepika is basking in the success of the recently released film Kalki which has shattered all box-office records.

Deepika exuded elegance in the purple saree for the sangeet. On Friday, Deepika shared her look from sangeet night.

Sharing two pictures from her ceremony, she wrote, "Just...coz it's a Friday night and (baby emoji) wants to party."

Ranveer heaps praises on Deepika's role

Last week, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone watched the film together and the doting husband and actor were in awe of Deepika's role and acting prowess in the film.

Ranveer admired his wife Deepika Padukone and wrote, "For my baby @deepikapadukone ... You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."

He wrote, "Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin. Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan. And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me... you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan."