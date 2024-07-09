Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of her recently released film Kalki which is now a blockbuster and is inching towards Rs 1,000 crore club. apart from professional life, Deepika is merely two months away from embracing motherhood.

The actor who is due in September was spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. She looked radiant in a purple net saree as she flaunted her baby bump. The actor, however, didn't pose on the red carpet as she avoided media, but she was very much present at the sangeet.

'Looks odd, she's faking baby bump': Pregnant Deepika Padukone struggles to walk at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding

Deepika's baby bump has been the most talked about topic on social media, whenever she appeared in front of the media, her baby bump was under scrutiny and she was questioned whether her pregnancy is fake or real.

On Friday, as Deepika didn't pose on the red carpet, she was captured enjoying the sangeet party. A video of the same has now gone viral.

The video shows Deepika struggling to walk, while she smiles and looks at the performances.

Netizens once again started hating Deepika for faking her baby bump.

A user said, "It's fake.."

The second one said, " Why is she walking this way?"

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh had performed at the sangeet function of Ambanis. While it was a grand affair with many celebs in attendance, Deepika shared two pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram as she flaunted her baby bump.