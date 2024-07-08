'Married logon ko beautiful bolna gunah hai': Gauahar Khan supports Vishal Panday; slams Armaan Malik for slapping

The Bigg Boss OTT3 is garnering headlines for all wrong reasons as this is the first time a contestant slapped someone on national television.

YouTuber Armaan Malik slapped co-contestant Vishal Pandey for saying Kritika Bhabhi is beautiful. This didn't go down well with Armaan and he confronted Vishal and later slapped him.

It so happened that, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, his first wife Payal Malik revealed that Vishal Pandey commented on Kritika's beauty.

What had happened?

On this weekend's episode, Payal Malik appeared as a guest on the show. She exposed Vishal's secret conversation with Love Kataria where the former was seen saying he is guilty of liking Kritika. In another video, Vishal was also seen checking out Kritika as she was working out, and he commented pointing towards Armaan, 'Bhai Bhagyashaali (Lucky Brother)'.

Vishal told Lovekesh Kataria that he "finds Armaan's wife, Kritika Malik, beautiful.".

As soon as Armaan got to know, Armaan rushes towards Vishal, and asks, "Ek baat bta, teri aadat abhi se aisi hai ya pehle aisi thi? [Tell me one thing, have you always had this habit or is it recent?]"

Vishal clarifies, "Maine us way me nahi bola tha. [I didn't mean it that way.]" Armaan gets even more annoyed and says, "Tu to bolta hi nahi hai. Tu to dudh ka dhula hai. [You never speak, you're so innocent.]"

Armaan slapped Vishal and violated an important clause in the Bigg Boss contract. Vishal's fans have been slamming Armaan for raising his hand on the contestant, housemates felt that it was justified.

Contestants on slap gate incident

Bigg Boss called Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh into the confession room asking for their take on the matter. Even Anil Kapoor asked other housemates what they felt about Armaan Malik's actions. The majority of the housemates agreed that Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey in that situation was not wrong.

Meanwhile, the slapgate incident has gone viral and celebs are commenting on the same.

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram Stories and without naming anyone she came out in support of Vishal Pandey.

Gauahar wrote, ''Toh kya married logon ko sundar bolna bhi gunah hai!!!!!????? Kuch bhi. (Is it a crime to call married people beautiful? Doesn't make sense)''.

In a video, previous Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav was seen asking the opinion of his friends on the slap incident in his latest vlog. He was of the view that Armaan should be evicted from the Bigg Boss show which is a legacy.

What happened to Vishal after slapping?

While Anil Kapoor announced that Armaan would be nominated for the entire season. Later, tarot reader Munisha Khatwani was announced as the next evicted contestant of the season.