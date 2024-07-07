This season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 hasn't gone down well with the audience; fans found it slow and boring with the World Cup win and Ambani's wedding festivities. Bigg Boss OTT didn't pick up as expected. However, after two weeks, it seems the ongoing drama inside the house has made fans curious.

We have often seen verbal abuse inside the house, mud slings and slamming each other openly. Physical assaults, pushing and touching inappropriately aren't allowed in the house.

Well, this is what happened inside the house. A physical assault took place inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. After a verbal spat between Vishal Pandy and contestant Armaan Malik, the heated arguments became so volatile that Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey.

What went wrong that irked Armaan and he eventually slapped Vishal?

Not many know that Vishal has a soft corner and a liking for Armaan's second wife, Kritika. Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika said: "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it."

When Armaan got to know, he confronted and spoke about the same. The two had an argument, which led to abusive language and then Armaan slapped Vishal in the heat of the moment.

Later, he was seen shouting and screaming. Other contestants tried to stop each other and pulled them away.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, former contestant and Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, made a surprise visit. She talked to Vishal about his remarks about Armaan's second wife, Kritika Malik.

Vishal on professing his liking towards Kririka

When Anil asked Lovekesh Kataria, he shared that Vishal told him, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut pasand hai (I like Kritika a lot)."

Vishal kept saying that he made the comment simply and didn't mean it otherwise. Payal said that if he wasn't 'guilty', then why did he whisper it in Lovekesh's ears? If he felt bad for what he said, he should have said it to Kritika directly.

Fans slammed Armaan and were of the view that it's time Armaan should be thrown out of the house.

A user wrote Vishal didn't say anything wrong to Kritika, but people are portraying him negatively. Armaan should check his own character before judging others. Vishal just complimented, but Arman and Payal overreacted, and Armaan even physically attacked Vishal." #VishalPandey #ArmanMalik.."

"Throw Armaan Malik out of the show," said a person.

The third one said, "This is disgusting. What is Bigg Boss doing? Physical assault inside the house? What is happening?"

Physical assault is not allowed in Bigg Boss. If the rule is broken, the contestants involved are evicted on an immediate basis. Whether Armaan has been shown the exit door or not. Details for the same are still under wraps.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contetsnats in the house

Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Naezy, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Shivani Kumari. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21.

This season, Anil has replaced Salman Khan as the host of the show.