Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21, 2024, its merely 10 days and there have been two evictions ever since the reality show premiered on Jio Cinema after Neeraj Goyat's mid-week elimination. It was Armaan Malik's first wife Payal who was evicted by the housemates and not via voting of the audience.

Fans upset as housemates evict Payal

A section of netizens called Payal's eviction unfair and said she had all the right to stay inside the house. After getting out of the house, Payal took to her social media and shared a video and thanked her fans for her endearing support.

YouTuber Armaan Malik's personal life has been making headlines ever since he appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a contestant. Armaan who is accompanied by his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, has been facing ire from the netizens for promoting polygamy.

After getting out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Payal spoke at length about her stint inside her house, her marriage, Armaan's divorce and more.

Ever since Payal has been inside the house, fans have been worried about how Armaan always favours Kritika over Payal.

In a recent interview, she opened up about fans being concerned about her marital life.

Will Payal divorce Armaan Malik?

Talking about fans suggesting she move on from the marriage, Payal told IWMBuzz, "Nahi bilkul nahi. Move on kyu hu? Main is relation me zabardasti nahi hu apni choice se hu to move on ki koi baat hi nahi hai". ( Move on but why, no never, will I ever, divorce Armaan, I married and came into this relationship only knowing everything).

Talking about her elimination Payal in her video stated, "Mujhe pta hai main voting ki wajah se bahar nahi aayi hu, gharwalon ki wajah se bahar aayi hu. Mujhe gharwalon ne jo nominate kiya tha us wajah se main bahar aayi otherwise main aur acha khel rahi thi. Aur jaisi main thi main vaisi hi dikh rhi thi aap logon ko pta hai ye sab. Bs aise hi support karte rehna humesha". ( I know I haven't been eliminated because of the audience's vote. But due to housemates. I will always be very grateful for your support).

As soon as Payal was announced as evicted Kritika broke down after Payal left the house. Armaan consoled Kritika and told her that he was happy that Payal left the show. Armaan stated that he wanted her to stay and fight however, now that she is gone, he is happy about the same too.

Contestants in BB OTT 3

The contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 are Shivani Kumari, Ranvir Shorey, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Naezy.