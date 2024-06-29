It's been a week since Bigg Boss OTT 3 was aired on Jio Cinema, and this season sees housemates from all walks of life, some are rural influencers, some of them are YouTubers, some are actors, and some are social media influencers. Since day 1, tempers inside the house have been on fire with inmates flaring up over trivial issues; there are fights, arguments, bonding, candid confessions and more.

Amid fights and friendship, the bond between the inmates is strengthening day by day.

Kritika Malik makes a shocking confession saying...

Out of all the contestants, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3.

On the June 28th episode, Kritika mocked her life and marriage, which didn't go down well with the fans.

It so happened that, one of the contestants, Poulomi casually inquired about Armaan Malik and their wives' habit of sharing towels.

Anil Kapoor has taken a class of Luv Kataria and Vishal in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/cLlFNzCYrn — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 29, 2024

Poulomi Das saw Kritika using Armaan's towel so she asked, "Tum log ek dusre ka towel use kar lete ho? (Do you guys use each other's towels?)."

Armaan responded, "Kar lete hai, Miya biwi hai kyu nahi kar lenge. Kyu? Nahi karna chahiye? (of course, we are married, why shouldn't we do it? Why? Shouldn't we do it?)"

Kritika interrupted in between and said, "Yaar jab dusre ka pati use kar leti hu toh ye toh phir bhi towel hai. (When I can use someone else's husband, it's still just a towel)."

Poulomi laughed out loud after her response. Krutika further said, "Khudki bezzati khud hi karungi." (I will laugh at myself).

Fans react

However, this statement by Kritika has irked Bigg Boss fans.

A fan shared the video on Twitter and a user wrote, "This is not funny (angry emoji)."

Another wrote, "yeh toh thoda zayada dark hogaya." ( This is way too dark).

Another commented, "She tried being cool but became a fool."

Recently, Payal Malik broke down while sharing her plight when Armaan Malik married Kritika Malik. Sana Makbul asked Armaan if he would have accepted Payal marrying another guy and living under the same roof, to which Armaan denied and said, "Payal ne accept kar liya, main nahi karta." (Payal has accepted, I wouldn't have accepted her with some other man).

Contestants in BB OTT 3

The contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 are: Shivani Kumari, Ranvir Shorey, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Payal Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Poulomi Das, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Naezy.

Neeraj Goyat got evicted from the show in the mid-week elimination.