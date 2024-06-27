This season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosted by Anil Kapoor, the season shows contestants from all walks of life, ranging from YouTubers, and rural influencers, to actors and many more.

From day 1, the season has been controversial as the show has been under scanner for promoting polygamy. The show has YouTuber Armaan Malik who has two wives, Payal and Kritika. The trio, ever since been part of this season, has been slammed for the same.

Recently, Ranvir Shorey who is a renowned actor spoke about the reason why he chose BB.

On last night's episode, one of the contestants Sana Makbul broke down on the show while speaking about her health condition.

Sana Makbul reveals dealing with Hepatitis

Sana spoke about her liver disease and said, "I've non-alcoholic Hepatitis- a liver disease. I'm one of those people who have never tasted alcohol in my life but has yet been diagnosed with it. People get to know about their liver disease mostly when they are in the last stage of it. I've been lucky in that case as I got to know about it pretty early."

She added, "In 2021 I didn't understand what I was going through. There were days when I couldn't even get up from the bed."

The actor also spoke about the time when she had to undergo surgery due to a dog bite.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has contestants namely, Armaan Malik, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Delhi's Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Shobha De, Munisha Khatwani, Kritika Malik, Rapper Neazy, Sana Sultana Khan and Poulami Das.

The first contestant who got evicted from the show was Neeraj Goyat.