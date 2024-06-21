Few hours to go before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This year Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan in the show. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see who are the contestants who are locked inside the house.
A sneak peek of the house and contestants have been shared by Jio Cinema on their social media handles.
Get to ready to witness #AnilKapoor as the new host of #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/NlfXBMzTIi— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
Before the grand premiere tonight, let's take a look at the final contestants.
Sai Ketan Rao
Sai Ketan Rao shot to fame with the TV show 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali'. Born in Lonavala, Rao appeared in several other shows like 'Chasni', 'Imli' and more.
#SanaMakbul in the house ?pic.twitter.com/mu1apNBOC6— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 20, 2024
#BiggBossOTT3 #SaiKetanRao as contestant pic.twitter.com/XPniq0SAMp— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 20, 2024
Paulomi Polo Das
She began her career as a model with India's Next Top Model in 2016. She has many shows to her credit like 'Paurushpur', 'Bakaaboo', 'Hai Tauba' and more.
Sana Sultan
Sana Sultan has appeared in Punjabi music videos.
Sana Maqbool Khan
Sana started her career as a model with the reality show 'Teen Diva' on MTV in 2009. She has since appeared in TV shows like 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon', and 'Arjun'.
Recently seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', she changed her name from Sana Khan to Sana Maqbool Khan.
Shivani Kumari (Rural Influencer)
Shivani Kumari is a social media sensation known for showcasing her village life with her mother and sisters.
#ShivaniKumari promo #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/yWZBHLdLsO— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
Vishal Pandey (influencer)
Mumbai-based Vishal Pandey has appeared in numerous music videos.
Promo #BiggBossOTT3 #LuvKataria and #Vishal Pandey in the house pic.twitter.com/grViGfbg5Q— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
Chandrika
She is known as the 'Vada Pav girl' from Delhi, Chandrika gained fame through viral videos.
Armaan Malik with his wives
Armaan Malik who is a popular YouTuber will be entering the show with his two wives, Payal and Kritika.
Promo #BiggBossOTT3 #LuvKataria and #Vishal Pandey in the house pic.twitter.com/grViGfbg5Q— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
Munisha Khatwani
Munisha Khatwani is a renowned actor professional tarot card reader and astrology expert.
Promo #BiggBossOTT3 5th contestant reveal. #DeepakChaurasia pic.twitter.com/IhDjdEqOsV— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
Deepak Chaurasia
A senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia will be participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss.
#DeepakChaurasia in #BiggBossOTT3— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
5th contestant reveal by JioCinema pic.twitter.com/hlX6rvfojB
Exlusive from the Khabri— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 20, 2024
Full and Confirmed list of #BiggBossOTT3
Luv Kataria
Neeraj Goyath
Sana Makbul
Sai Ketan Rao
Nazey
Poulomi Das
Armaan Malik
Payal Malik
Kritika Malik
Shivani Kumari
Sana Sultana
Shivani Kumari
Deepak Chaurasia
Chandrika Dixit
Vishal Pandey pic.twitter.com/HqTnS8aKFL
As per a report in Khabri the final contestants indie the house are:
Luv Kataria, Neeraj Goyath, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Nazey, Poulomi Das, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey.
#BiggBossOTT3 Contestants reveal #NeerajGoyat pic.twitter.com/EEPxqaqHR0— The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 21, 2024
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is starting on Friday, June 21.