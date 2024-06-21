Few hours to go before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. This year Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan in the show. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see who are the contestants who are locked inside the house.

A sneak peek of the house and contestants have been shared by Jio Cinema on their social media handles.

Before the grand premiere tonight, let's take a look at the final contestants.

Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao shot to fame with the TV show 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali'. Born in Lonavala, Rao appeared in several other shows like 'Chasni', 'Imli' and more.

Paulomi Polo Das

She began her career as a model with India's Next Top Model in 2016. She has many shows to her credit like 'Paurushpur', 'Bakaaboo', 'Hai Tauba' and more.

Sana Sultan

Sana Sultan has appeared in Punjabi music videos.

Sana Maqbool Khan

Sana started her career as a model with the reality show 'Teen Diva' on MTV in 2009. She has since appeared in TV shows like 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon', and 'Arjun'.

Recently seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', she changed her name from Sana Khan to Sana Maqbool Khan.

Shivani Kumari (Rural Influencer)

Shivani Kumari is a social media sensation known for showcasing her village life with her mother and sisters.

Vishal Pandey (influencer)

Mumbai-based Vishal Pandey has appeared in numerous music videos.

Chandrika

She is known as the 'Vada Pav girl' from Delhi, Chandrika gained fame through viral videos.

Armaan Malik with his wives

Armaan Malik who is a popular YouTuber will be entering the show with his two wives, Payal and Kritika.

Munisha Khatwani

Munisha Khatwani is a renowned actor professional tarot card reader and astrology expert.

Deepak Chaurasia

A senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia will be participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Luv Kataria, Neeraj Goyath, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Nazey, Poulomi Das, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultana, Deepak Chaurasia, Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is starting on Friday, June 21.